LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four of the nine teens accused in the deadly beating of a classmate did not receive bail as expected during a court hearing Thursday morning. Initially, Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Nadia Woods planned to issue a bond for each defendant. The state was asking for a $250K bond for each defendant but the defense attorneys argued against that.

The four accused teens along with family members appear in Las Vegas Justice Court on Dec. 14, 2023. (KLAS)

Damien Hernandez, Gianni Robinson, Dontral Beaver, and Treavion Randolph face second-degree murder charges in the death of 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis who prosecutors said was attacked during a fight on Nov. 1, over some stolen items by a group of teens who deliberately stomped on Lewis’s head. The Rancho High School student died from blunt force trauma to his head and body, the coroner said.

Friends and family gather for a prayer vigil remembering Jonathan Lewis. The 17-year-old was beaten to death near Rancho High School on Nov. 1, 2023. (KLAS)

Defense attorneys for the defendants argued a $250K bail was not fair because some of the defendants kicked or hit Lewis more or less times than other defendants and the bail amount should reflect that.

Damien Hernandez, 17; Gianni Robinson, 17; Dontral Beaver, 16; and Treavion Randolph, 16, all face murder charges in the death of Jonathan Lewis. (LVMPD)

The four teens are claiming self-defense because Lewis threw the first punch and a friend of Lewis’s allegedly had a knife, according to defense attorneys. Although the prosecutor conceded Lewis threw the first punch, the prosecutor added the punch didn’t warrant the violent attack that Lewis suffered. The prosecutor said six videos show the fight and will likely be used as evidence.

Judge Woods said she would issue a written order on bond next week for the defendants.

Although the four teens are in the adult court system, they are currently being held in the juvenile detention system for their safety. There are also five juveniles in the case that are awaiting adult certification. A 10th “person of interest” remains at large.

Lewis’s mother was in the courtroom and cried throughout the entire hearing.