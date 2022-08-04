LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 16-year-old Las Vegas high school student who was found competent to stand trial for allegedly attacking and trying to kill his teacher made his first court appearance in months on Thursday morning.

Jonathan Martinez Garcia is being charged as an adult due to the nature of his charges, which include attempted murder, sexual assault, and kidnapping.

His court appearance was scheduled for 8 a.m. Thursday, in which Paul Andras, his attorney, received an amended criminal complaint from the state. His preliminary hearing was set by Judge Joe Bonaventure in 15 days.

Martinez Garcia was initially found competent to stand trial following a mental evaluation in May, but Andras cited issues with the evaluation and asked for a second, independent evaluation. Martinez Garcia was found competent again following the second evaluation last week.

Martinez Garcia is accused of battering, sexually assaulting, and trying to kill his teacher at Eldorado High School on April 7 after coming into her classroom after school to discuss his grades.

Police said in a report that the victim felt like he was being choked after Martinez Garcia moved to stand behind her while she sat at her desk to discuss his assignments. Police believe he used a computer cord to choke her.

Martinez Garcia then allegedly hit the victim’s head against an object, causing her to pass out. He then left and came back, punched her in the face, and held his hands on her neck, forcing her to pass out again, according to the report.

The victim’s pants and underwear were pulled down when she woke up, police said.

The victim told police that Martinez Garcia called a parent during the alleged incident and told her “Can’t you just die already, hurry up.”

The 8 News Now I-Team reported that Martinez Garcia told the teacher that though he really liked her, he “didn’t like teachers” and was “getting revenge,” police said.

His bail had been set at $500,000. He faces 10 felony offenses, including the following:

First degree kidnapping resulting in substantial bodily harm

Battery by strangulation with intent to commit sexual assault

Battery with intent to commit sexual assault resulting in substantial bodily harm

Attempted murder

Sexual assault

Attempted sexual assault

Robbery

He is scheduled to reappear in court on Aug. 18 at 9:30 a.m.