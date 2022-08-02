LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspect in a stabbing from last year was stopped and photographed weeks later and then arrested more than nine months after the alleged attempted murder, documents said.

David Williams, 53, faces charges of attempted murder, battery with the use of a deadly weapon, and mayhem in connection with the stabbing on Oct. 29, 2021, police said.

That day, police received several calls about a fight at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Stewart Avenue, officers said. The victim was stabbed several times in his torso, chest, back and arm, police said. The victim “suffered life-threatening injuries and [was] fortunate to be alive,” police wrote in a report.

The suspect, later identified as Williams, then ran away. Investigators found a black facemask near the scene that witnessed had said covered the suspect’s nose and mouth.

On Nov. 18, officers stopped Williams who was riding a bike in downtown Las Vegas, thinking he may be a suspect in the stabbing.

“During a consensual search of Williams, a red-handled paring knife wrapped in a glove was located,” police wrote in a report. “Williams openly told both officers and detectives that he did not want the knife.”

Officers impounded the knife, took photos of Williams, and let him go, police said.

On Saturday, officers arrested Williams following an unrelated incident. While speaking with investigators, Williams was “extremely remorseful” and wanted “to apologize to [the victim] for what happened.”

Judge Amy Ferreira set bail at $50,000.