LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman faces a charge of attempted murder after police said she stabbed a man several times for refusing to pay for sex.

Las Vegas Metro police officers said they were called to the Venetian hotel around 3:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a stabbing. Security officers at the casino had called 911, saying someone had been stabbed in a hotel room.

Hotel security responded to the room, finding Valerie Villaneueva, 23, in a stairwell. Police said she was covered in blood.

The Venetian Las Vegas (Roger Kisby/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Police later spoke with the victim who was being treated for his injuries at a local hospital.

The victim told police he had met Villaneueva near the slot machines in the hotel’s casino earlier in the evening.

“Villaneueva asked him if he wanted any company,” police wrote in an arrest report. “They agreed to go up to his room [redacted] together. Once inside the room they had consensual sex.”

After having sex, Villaneueva reportedly asked the victim “if he was going to tip her,” police said.

The victim responded, “For what?”

Villaneueva then began going through the victim’s pockets and fighting to get his pants in an attempt to find money, police said. Villaneueva then pulled out a knife and stabbed him three times, police said.

“He stated it happened very fast and he was confused due to how fast everything was happening,” police said.

Police said they later found $345 in Villaneueva’s bra. No money was left in the victim’s pants, police said.

Villaneueva faces charges of attempted murder, robbery and battery. Judge Joseph Sciscento ordered her to be held without bail. A bail hearing was scheduled for Thursday.