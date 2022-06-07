LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman is accused of grabbing a 4-year-old child by the wrist in the bathroom of a business in what police said was an attempt to lure her away.

Alyssa Jones, 31, faces a charge of attempting to lure a child or mentally ill person, records showed.

Officers said they were called to a business near Alta Drive and Valley View Boulevard for a report of “the battery of a child inside of [a] restroom,” they said.

Inside the business, officers spoke to the 4-year-old’s father who said his daughter was inside the bathroom when a woman “attempted to lure” her away, police said.

A witness who was also in the bathroom said Jones told the girl she was “very cute” and attempted to walk with her by “grabbing [the child] by the wrist.”

An employee said she had entered the bathroom and saw the child “scared in front of [Jones].” Jones was then kicked out of the business.

Judge Elana Graham set Jones’ bail at $5,000, ordering her to stay away from children except her own. While Jones paid bond, she remained in the Clark County Detention Center as of Tuesday awaiting a June 16 hearing.