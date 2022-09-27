Police arrested Victoria Turner, 31, on Saturday morning as part of an undercover operation, they said. (LVMPD/KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman accused of soliciting an undercover police officer for sex was wanted in connection with DUI charges in a crash that resulted in injuries, records showed.

Police arrested Victoria Turner, 31, on Saturday morning as part of an undercover operation, they said.

Turner is accused of running a stop sign and colliding with another car at the intersection of Giles Street and Windmill Lane in the south valley in March 2021. Police said she was impaired at the time, noting her speech appeared slurred.

An impaired driving report does not mention any injuries to Turner or another person, however, prosecutors later filed charges indicating a person later informed them they were injured in the crash.

On Saturday, the police officer was working in his undercover capacity at a Las Vegas Strip casino when two women approached him. One of the women was later identified as Turner, police said.

The officer said the conversation “quickly turned sexual in nature,” with discussions about paying for sex in a hotel room, police said.

“While walking together, I asked how much it was going to cost me,” the officer wrote in a report. “Both stated that if I needed money once we got to the room, I could come back down and use the ATM. Both females stated we would have to wait until we got to the room and talk prices.”

Police then took Turner and the other woman into custody. Turner managed to slip out of her handcuffs and resisted police, they said. Officers later determined Turner had four warrants out for her arrest, including one for DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, records showed.

Turner was convicted of a prior DUI in January 2014, police said.

Turner pleaded not guilty to the charges stemming from the 2021 crash, records showed. She faces charges of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm and DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm.

A judge ordered Turner held without bail. She was due in court Oct. 10. Police issued her a summons on the solicitation charge.