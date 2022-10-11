Annalise Aceves, 32, faces 10 felony charges, including attempted murder and robbery, connected to two robberies on Oct. 5, police said. (LVMPD/KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman armed with knives is accused of robbing two stores and slashing two employees in separate incidents across the Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Annalise Aceves, 32, faces 10 felony charges, including attempted murder and robbery, connected to two robberies on Oct. 5, police said.

The first robbery happened at a grocery store in Summerlin near Village Center and Trails Center drives, police said. The second robbery happened at a big box store near Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road.

In the first robbery, Aceves and another woman came into the grocery store and placed several items into a shopping cart. An employee then approached the pair as they attempted to leave the store without paying, police said.

At that point, Aceves is accused of charging at the employee with a boxcutter, stabbing the employee in the arm, police said.

In the second robbery, Aceves and the other woman entered the store and placed a large box with a “motorized children’s vehicle” in a shopping cart, police said. The duo then walked past all the store’s registers and left, police said.

An employee “attempted to contact Aceves” about paying when Aceves started “swinging [a] machete and [made] threats of killing him,” police said. Aceves charged at a second employee, hitting her in the thigh with the machete, police said.

Police arrested Aceves a short time later as she had walked away from the store, they said.

Aceves was being held Tuesday without bail due to prior felony charges.