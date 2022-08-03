Police: Woman said '10-4, I got him' to unknown man on phone

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman, pretending to be a police officer, robbed a man of hundreds of dollars in a Las Vegas hotel room while threatening him with a Taser, Las Vegas Metro police said.

Kayla Wingerd, 24, was arrested on charges of robbery and impersonating a public official, records showed.

On Dec. 18, officers were called to a report of a robbery at the Flamingo hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, they said. The caller said he had invited a woman, later identified as Wingerd, to his room. The woman then stole $200, flashed a badge and punched him in the face, police said.

Police said Wingerd had asked for $200 to “hang out” with the caller.

“He sent the money [through an application] and in order for her to verify the transaction went through, she called what he said was a male voice as he could hear the voice through the telephone,” an arrest report said. “After a short conversation with him, she stated, ’10-4, I got him,’ before hanging up the phone.”

Wingerd then reportedly took out a badge, which looked like a Las Vegas Metro police badge, and told the man “he was subject to jail because prostitution was not legal,” officers wrote in the report.

“She advised him that if he didn’t want to go to jail, he’d had to allow her to walk out with no problem and demanded money,” the report said. Wingerd also reportedly “grabbed a stun gun and zapped it several times before leaving the hotel room.”

Investigators later identified Wingerd as a suspect and found several online profiles for her, they said.

Officers spoke with Wingerd in January, who said she tased the victim in the face “due to him trying to hold me in the room,” the report said. Officers searched through a bag, finding a gold security officer badge, they said.

Police arrested Wingerd on Friday. It was unclear why the arrest was made six months after the officers’ initial contact.

A judge set bail at $5,000. The district attorney’s office declined to file charges on the impersonation charge. Wingerd remained jailed at the Clark County Detention Center as of Wednesday, records showed.