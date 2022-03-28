LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A witness followed a woman accused of her third DUI in recent years into a Las Vegas liquor store while awaiting police, officers wrote in an arrest report.

Las Vegas Metro police said Dawn Peetz faces charges of DUI-third offense, duty to drop at an accident site, failure to pay full attention while driving, driving without a license and operating without proof of insurance.

Police said two cars collided on March 21 around 10 p.m. on Fort Apache Road near Flamingo Road. A witness helped a woman out of one of the cars and the woman walked off, police said.

The witness followed the woman, later identified as Peetz, into a nearby liquor store, police said.

The witness waited for police to arrive. Officers then took Peetz into custody, they said.

Police said Peetz appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs. An officer noted she “had a blank stare and slurred speech” along with dilated pupils.

Peetz was taken to a local hospital for a judicial-approved blood draw and then taken to jail. She was later released on bond.

Records show a person with the same name was charged with DUI in May of last year and November 2019.