LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police said they arrested a driver on his second DUI charge who was going more than 100 mph as part of their ongoing crackdown on street racing.

Mohammad Masri, 26, faces charges of DUI, reckless driving and other traffic-related infractions, police said.

On Saturday afternoon around 5 p.m., police said an undercover unit watched as a black Mercedes coupe parked next to several other cars in a parking lot in the 8400 block of West Desert Inn Road near Durango Drive. Police said they watched a man, later identified as Masri, get in the car and drive through the lot “while revving the engine, causing the vehicle to backfire,” police said.

While making a turn in the parking lot, the vehicle “conducted a burnout followed by spinning the rear tires and fishtailing around the corner,” police said. Officers noted several people were standing nearby and there were parked cars in the parking lot.

The Mercedes then exited the lot and headed westbound on Desert Inn, police said. About 20 minutes later, the Mercedes returned. Around 7 p.m., the Mercedes again revved its engine and backfired, leaving the parking lot in the same fashion as earlier, police said.

The Mercedes then drove off at an estimated speed of more than 100 mph, police said. Officers then performed a traffic stop.

While speaking to Masri, police said they smelled “the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from his person.” Police arrested Masri on a charge of DUI – second offense. Records show Masri was charged with DUI in 2018.

Police also said Masri’s driver’s license had been revoked and he was driving without a valid license.

A judge whose name was not included in court documents released Masri on his own recognizance. He was ordered to stay out of trouble and not consume alcohol.