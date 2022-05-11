LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police said they found a suspected drunk driver with a history of DUI convictions stumbling near a crash site and bleeding from his mouth.

Manuel Duprey, 37, faces charges of DUI with prior felony DUI and other driving-related charges, police said.

On Friday, May 6, police said they were called to the intersection of Lake Mead and Decatur boulevards in the west valley for a report of a car crash. The driver of the car had left the crash site before police arrived, they said.

A witness told police the truck involved had crashed into a wall, then a pole and then another car in the road.

Another witness said she followed the driver to a neighborhood nearby until police arrived.

Police located the driver, later identified as Duprey, stumbling on a road nearby, police said. Duprey was also bleeding from his mouth and told police “he was just trying to get home and that his tongue had been split in two,” police said. When asked why he was bleeding, Duprey reportedly told officers “he had been in a fight.”

While in handcuffs and standing next to a patrol cruiser, Duprey was unable to keep his balance and fell over, police said.

In 2014, North Las Vegas police arrested Duprey for DUI. In those documents, police wrote he had two prior DUI convictions from 2011. Officers also noted his license was revoked.

In 2021, records show Duprey was charged with DUI with prior felony DUI conviction. Records indicate he was ordered to pay $1,000 bail and he was released.

Duprey was taken to jail. Judge Holly Stoberski ordered him to be held without bail as he was out of custody on the prior felony DUI charge.