LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro detectives are asking for help in identifying two suspects who are accused of throwing a 90-year-old man in a walker to the ground before robbing him.

The suspects are accused of following the man from a convenience store to a bus stop near Boulder Highway and East Flamingo Road on July 24.

At the bus stop, they threw him to the ground and stole his money, police said.

Video surveillance shows the two suspects entering a convenience store in the video player below.

The first suspect is described as a Black male adult with a medium build and short hair. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and black Hustle Gang shorts.

The second suspect is described as a Black male adult with a thin build and dreadlock style hair. He was last seen wearing a purple multi-color Rugrats print shirt and dark jeans.

Anyone who recognizes them or has any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Southeast Area Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-8242. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.