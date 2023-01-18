LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Metro police were asking for the public’s help Wednesday in finding a suspect believed to be involved in a series of casino robberies dating back to November.

Metro police release photos and videos of the man Wednesday evening.

Police described the suspect as a Black man who is roughly 6 feet 1 inch to 6 feet 3 inches tall. Police believe the man is between 25 and 35 years old. Detectives said the man often wears a black mask, hooded sweatshirt and black gloves.

Police said the man was seen driving a dark grey Chevrolet Cruze, with a Nevada plate

039V61; and a silver Mazda 6 with Nevada plate 902M64. Both vehicles have been

previously reported stolen, police said.

It was unclear just how many casino robberies police suspected the man was connected to Wednesday.

A person robbed the casino cage at the Rampart Casino on Christmas Eve, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported. That casino robbery was connected to the release of information Wednesday.

The casino is in the J.W. Marriott near the Summerlin Parkway.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the LVMPD Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com/report-a-crime. Information can also be sent via text by sending “CRIMENV” and then your message to “CRIMES” (274637). Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest.