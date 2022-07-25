LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a man who attempted to shoot someone, only to fail due to a firearm malfunction.

On July 24, the suspect was said to have approached a person who had just arrived home in an attempt to rob them. As the victim was fleeing the scene, the suspect reportedly chased them down with a firearm. However, police say the firearm failed, and the suspect was able to get away.

This incident occurred at a residence near the 2800 block of Faiss Drive, in the west valley.

The suspect has been described by police as a Black male, 18-25 years old, last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark pants, and white athletic shoes. His vehicle is a newer-model black sedan with black wheels and dark tinted windows.