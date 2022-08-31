LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police were searching for a man Wednesday who reportedly dressed as a woman and robbed two jewelry stores on the Las Vegas Strip, sources told the 8 News Now I-Team.

The male suspect first used a hammer in a smash-and-grab at Maui Jewelers in the Fashion Show Mall on Tuesday afternoon, sources said. A person with a similar suspect description robbed a jewelry store at Caesars Palace several hours later.

In both cases combined, more than $130,000 in jewelry was stolen, sources said.

The suspect was disguised with padding in his chest and buttock areas, investigators believe.

The I-Team contacted Maui Jewelers on Wednesday, but the store declined to provide surveillance footage of the incident. The exact location of the second robbery was unknown.

A representative with Metro said the department was not releasing the footage as of Wednesday.