LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify multiple shooting suspects.

Police said on Nov. 9, a shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m., near the 1900 block of Simmons Street in the northwest valley.

According to police, one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Security footage released by Metro shows the suspects fleeing the area in a four-door Lexus, and a four-door Nissan Maxima, both described as being “light in color.”

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Gang

Investigations Section by phone at 702-828-7826. To remain anonymous, contact Crime

Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at this link.