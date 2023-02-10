Cleveland Dale, 41, wanted on a felony charge of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. (LVMPD/KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a wanted man connected to a case from 2022, police said.

Cleveland Dale, 41, is wanted on a felony charge of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm from an incident that occurred in July 2022, court records show.

Dale is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’7” and 195 pounds, police said.

Any tips leading to Dale’s arrest may be eligible for a cash reward. If you have information as to where Dale is or his whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at (702)-385-5555.