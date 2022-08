LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are responding to a barricade situation in the northeast valley.

Police were called to the scene near Cheyenne Avenue and Lamb Boulevard at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to police, there was a possible burglary reported in the area, and arriving officers found someone armed with a gun.

The suspect went inside a residence shortly after.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story.