LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Las Vegas Metro police released photos of a man they suspect was involved in a deadly robbery on New Year’s Day.

On Jan. 1, police responded to a reported robbery, around 1:30 p.m., near the 4100 block of Spring Moutain Road. Arriving officers found a man suffering from injuries, apparently sustained during the incident, who, when explaining to the police what happened, collapsed and died, police said.

During the investigation, police recovered photos of a man driving the victim’s vehicle, a 2012 black Ford Escape with Nevada plate LVTK84, which has not been recovered.

Police release photos of man driving robbery victim’s vehicle. (Photo: LVMPD)

Anyone with any information about the identity of the person of interest or knows the

whereabouts of the victim’s vehicle is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by

phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous,

contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.