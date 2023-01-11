LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A man who was gunned down in the central valley on Monday, Jan. 9, has been identified.

Jose Antonio Soto, 39, was killed near the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue, in an area between Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue, police said.

An investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) revealed Soto was chased down the street by a suspect, who has yet to be identified, before being shot.

Police said the suspect fled the area, and arriving medical personnel pronounced Soto dead at the scene.

Metro detectives are seeking the public’s assistance regarding this incident or people who may have known Soto.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD

Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.