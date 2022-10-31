LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have released a photo of the man arrested on a murder charge Friday for killing a woman inside her southwest Las Vegas valley home. Police said her child ran to a neighbor’s home to report the deadly shooting.

The woman was identified by the Clark County coroner on Monday as 46-year-old Yetundi Yvonne Negritia Maples. Her cause of death was listed as a gunshot wound to the head.

Ishmil Swafford, 43, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center just one day after Maples was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in the 5800 block of Spectacular Bid Street, near Buffalo Drive and Russell Road.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police said the woman’s 6-year-old boy went to a neighbor’s house to tell them that his “mommy had been shot.”

When officers arrived at the woman’s home, they found her dead. It was later determined by police that she had been shot by her boyfriend, Swafford, who fled the scene before police arrived, according to LVMPD Lt. David Valenta.

Swafford is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Nov. 1.