LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Police arrested a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) recruit on multiple charges of domestic violence.

Jesus Gonzales-Mazo, 28, was arrested on Dec. 10 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He faces charges of domestic battery by strangulation, assault constituting domestic violence with the use of a deadly weapon, and domestic battery.

Gonzales-Mazo has been employed with LVMPD since 2022 and was assigned to the Organizational Development Bureau. He has since separated from the department.