LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police have arrested three people for selling hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods.
Jose Campos-Rodriguez, 29, Jose Morales-Casas, 29, and Jose Reyes, 52, have all been booked in the Clark County Detention Center and face charges for their participation in organized retail theft, police said.
In October of this year, detectives began an investigation into a possible fencing operation taking place at a home near the 2100 block of Glen Heather Way.
On Nov. 17, the Organized Retail Crime Section of Metro conducted a search warrant at the home and recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen property.
According to police, detectives recovered enough stolen merchandise to completely
fill a 30-foot moving truck.