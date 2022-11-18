LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police have arrested three people for selling hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods.

Jose Campos-Rodriguez, 29, Jose Morales-Casas, 29, and Jose Reyes, 52, have all been booked in the Clark County Detention Center and face charges for their participation in organized retail theft, police said.

From left: Jose Campos-Rodriguez, Jose Morales-Casas, Jose Reyes (Photo: LVMPD)

Police recover hundreds of thousands in stolen goods (Photo: LVMPD)

Police recover hundreds of thousands in stolen goods (Photo: LVMPD)

Police recover hundreds of thousands in stolen goods (Photo: LVMPD)

In October of this year, detectives began an investigation into a possible fencing operation taking place at a home near the 2100 block of Glen Heather Way.

On Nov. 17, the Organized Retail Crime Section of Metro conducted a search warrant at the home and recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen property.

According to police, detectives recovered enough stolen merchandise to completely

fill a 30-foot moving truck.