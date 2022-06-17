LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas passenger is accused of grabbing a steering wheel and deliberating crashing a car into a home in an attempt to kill himself and the driver, police said.

On Saturday, Joel Velasco, 34, intentionally grabbed the steering wheel while a woman was driving and directed the car into a home “in an attempt to kill them both,” officers said.

Officers redacted the location of the crash in a police report. The report said the car crashed into a parked vehicle and into the house. Officers believe the car was traveling at about 40 mph at the time.

Four people who were inside the home at the time were not hurt.

Velasco ran from the crash and police arrested him Thursday, they said.

Velasco told police he grabbed the wheel in an attempt “to take the keys out of the ignition in an attempt to stop the vehicle.”

Velasco faces charges of attempted murder.

Records showed Velasco remained in jail at the Clark County Detention Center on $25,000 bail as of Friday evening.