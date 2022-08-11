Marshawn Lynch was booked into the Las Vegas City Jail on Aug. 9, 2022. (City of Las Vegas/KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was asleep behind the wheel before he was arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to an arrest report.

Lynch, 36, was arrested after a traffic stop at Fairfield and West Utah avenues around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers said they found him “asleep behind the wheel with the vehicle in an undrivable condition.”

Police said Lynch was asleep with the driver’s side door open while leaning back in the seat. Lynch began speaking to the officers and then fell back asleep several times, the report said.

Police said the car he was driving had “significant” damage, with no rim or tire on the front driver’s side wheel and with the rear driver’s side wheel about to fall off.

Markings on the road showed the car had hit the sidewalk nearby, and officers found a tire on the ground in the area, the report said.

According to the report, officers smelled alcohol on his breath and in his car and noticed that he had bloodshot eyes and was only wearing one shoe.

Lynch told police he was not drinking and does not do drugs, but said he stole the car, the report said.

He was taken to jail, where he had to be restrained in a chair for corrections officers to draw a blood sample.

Lynch is facing charges of DUI liquor and/or drugs, failure or refusal to surrender proof of insurance, driving an unregistered vehicle, and failure to drive in a travel lane.

His bail was set at $3,381, which was listed as posted on Tuesday.

He is due in Las Vegas Municipal Court on Dec. 7.

Lynch most recently played for the Seattle Seahawks and played for the then-Oakland Raiders for the 2017-2018 season.