LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man whose driver’s license was revoked days before his third arrest for DUI in recent years was driving with a large beer mug, police said.

Two Las Vegas Metro police officers were stopped at the intersection of Koval Lane and Flamingo Road on Friday night when they noticed the driver in the vehicle next to them holding a large glass in his hand.

Police described the glass as a 52-ounce “beer mug.” The driver, later identified as Joseph Thill, was also yelling at a group of people. Police then conducted a traffic stop.

Police said the mug had a “brown liquid in it” and the car “emitted a strong smell of an unknown alcohol beverage” from several passengers.

The driver also had “a strong smell of an unknown alcohol beverage emitting from his breath and clothing,” police said.

Police said Thill was arrested in November 2018 for DUI and pleaded guilty. The second DUI charge was redacted in court documents.

Police said Thill’s license was revoked on April 23 for six months.