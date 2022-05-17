LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of threatening a Trader Joe’s employee with a corkscrew during a theft Monday, prompting a large police response, they said.

Adam McKay, 31, faces charges of robbery with a deadly weapon and burglary of a business, records showed.

Officers responded to the Trader Joe’s in Downtown Summerlin around 9:30 a.m. Monday for a report of a man, armed with a corkscrew, who stole a bottle of wine.

An employee said they witnessed McKay put the bottle in his pocket and then threaten an employee with the corkscrew, police said.

An employee said McKay had asked staff about the location of corkscrews in the store before taking one and confronting the other employee in a “fighting stance,” police said.

Police said McKay then left the store “chugging the wine.” Officers later found McKay hiding under a stairwell, they said.

Judge Elana Graham set McKay’s bail at $20,000. McKay remained in custody was of Tuesday afternoon.