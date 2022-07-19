LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of attempting to take a photo of a woman’s genital area while she was shopping at a Las Vegas-area Walmart, Las Vegas Metro police said.

Demond Brown, 20, faces a charge of attempting to capture, distribute, display or publish an image of another person’s private area, records showed.

A woman was shopping late last month at the Walmart Supercenter in Enterprise, which is on Blue Diamond Road near Rainbow Boulevard, when she said a man, later identified as Brown, “snuck up behind her” and took a photo “of her genital area” from “under her dress,” police wrote in an arrest report.

The phone touched the woman’s leg. As that happened, Brown reportedly said, “My bad” to the woman, police said.

The incident was recorded on store surveillance, which shows Brown following the woman in the store, squatting behind her and putting “an object between her legs,” police said.

The woman was able to take photos of Brown with her phone, police said.

Police said they found Brown through a partial license plate captured on surveillance from outside the store. One day after the reported incident, an officer arrested Brown during a traffic stop.

During an interview, Brown denied attempting to “photograph the woman’s [genitals] or under her dress,” police said. Officer said Brown denied their attempts to look at the photos on his phone.

Police seized the phone and requested a warrant to search it.

Brown was released from the Clark County Detention Center on $5,000 bond. Judge Harmony Letizia ordered him not to possess a smartphone while out of jail.