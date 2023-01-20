Man, 34, required child to make money for him or face consequences, detectives say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested a man Thursday accused of sex trafficking a child, requiring her to make money for him or face consequences including having urine thrown on her and cutting her hair, police said.

Anthony Terry, 34, faces charges of child abuse, sex trafficking of a child under the age of 14, sexual assault against a child under the age of 14, and kidnapping, records showed.

A Metro team arrested Terry at an apartment near Washington Avenue and Jones Boulevard on Thursday. Police would not specify the child’s age but the charge implies she is 13 or younger.

In October, police interviewed a child who asked police if they could help another child “who was being pimped out by ‘Doogie,’” officers said.

In November, Metro police arrested Terry on a charge of facilitating sex trafficking and kidnapping of a minor, police said. Terry was in a car with a minor at the time. The minor denied working for Terry, police said.

In December, a child, believed to be the same minor Terry was in the car with in November, called police for help.

The child said she met Terry while she was walking on Fremont Street last summer, officers said. The child ended up going to Terry’s apartment where he reportedly told her “they would make a good team together,” officers said.

“After talking, Terry wanted to have sexual intercourse with [the child],” police said. “Afterwards, she told Terry she was a virgin. Terry told [the child] there is a first time for everything and told [the child] he knew she was young.”

According to detectives, Terry told the girl she “needed to be discreet since she was a child,” police said. He “instructed [her] to charge $500” for sexual intercourse on the Las Vegas Strip, police said.

Terry also bought dresses and high heels for the child, police said, requiring her to “learn to walk” in them, officers said. If she did not come back with $1,500, Terry could get violent, police said.

“Terry got violent with [the child] several times including cutting her hair, spitting on her and [urinating] on her,” police said. The child was deemed a missing person during the time, police said.

The child disclosed to police that Terry sexually assaulted her nearly a dozen times between August and December, officers said.

Terry denied the allegations, saying he believed the child was 18.

During Terry’s first court appearance Friday, Judge Daniel Westmeyer set bail at $500,000.

After Terry’s arrest in November, prosecutors nor the defense argued bail in front of Judge Jessica Green, documents said. No criminal complaint was filed, and Green was not statutorily allowed to set bail. Prosecutors requested an additional 90 days to file the complaint.

Metro’s Vice unit investigates any and all allegations of sex trafficking. Detectives can be reached at 702-828-3455. In addition, tips can be made to the FBI by calling 800-CALL-FBI.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com/report-a-crime. Information can also be sent via text by sending “CRIMENV” and then your message to “CRIMES” (274637). Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest.