LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of refusing to let a woman leave a feces-covered apartment for three days, police said.

Mycah Moore, 19, faces charges of arson, battery and kidnapping, records showed Saturday.

Officers said they were sent Wednesday to an apartment near Vegas Valley and Rancho drives for a report of a fire.

A witness said Moore had refused to let her leave the apartment and that she had been unable to leave for three days, police reported.

The witness also told police Moore had lit some clothes on fire, police said.

When officers entered the apartment, they noticed “several broken doors, windows [and] plates” and said, “the place was covered In human feces.”

Moore was being held on $25,000 bail. He was due in court next week.