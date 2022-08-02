LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly posed as a health inspector to steal from valley businesses.

He’s accused of stealing from two fast food restaurants in the southwest valley on July 3.

Police said that in both cases, he entered the businesses claiming to be an inspector and convinced employees to open their safe, took money, and ran from the area.

Metro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly posed as a health inspector to steal from two valley restaurants. (LVMPD)

He’s described as a white male, 25 to 35 years old, and was last seen wearing a blue button-up shirt and black pants.

Anyone who recognizes him or has any information about these incidents is asked to contact LVMPD Spring Valley Patrol Investigations at 702-828-2639 or at SVACPD@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.