LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of exposing himself, performing a sex act and chasing children in a park, police said.

Police said Byron Osborn, 31, faces charges of open or gross lewdness and luring children with intent to engage in sexual conduct.

Police said they were called to 2850 Stewart Ave., near Hadland Park, on Thursday for a report of a man “chasing children around the park while exposing himself,” a report said.

A responding officer was able to find the man, later identified as Osborn, several hundred feet nearby.

According to police, Osborn ran after several young girls while performing a sexual act and screaming about sexual assault. Several children hid under a table until police arrived, officers said.

Several other witnesses confirmed the report to officers, police said.

Judge Daniel Westmeyer set bail at $50,000.