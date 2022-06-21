Terrance Bousley, 23, faces charges of battery, assault, child abuse and firing a gun into an occupied vehicle.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of shooting a gun at a car with two children inside, police said.

Terrance Bousley, 23, faces charges of battery, assault, child abuse, and firing a gun into an occupied vehicle, records showed Tuesday.

The shooting happened Saturday around 11 p.m. at the Siegel Suites Courtyard on University Center Drive, police said.

Two people walked into Sunrise Hospital with gunshot wounds, police said. Responding officers located the victims’ car in the parking lot, noticing several bullet holes in the vehicle, they said.

Earlier in the day, an officer said he responded to a call for a report of an assault involving a gun possibly involving the same parties, police said. A victim told police he was in a parking lot with his girlfriend, children, and nephew when someone shot at them. He believed it was in retaliation for the earlier incident.

Two children, ages 6 and 10, were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, police said. The children were not hurt.

Police arrested Bousley the following day at Siegel Suites, they said. Police said they did not find a gun in his unit.

Because Bousley was out on bail for another felony charge, he was denied bail.