Police say driver did not show signs of impairment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of causing a crash, which left a 73-year-old man dead, reportedly drove nearly double the speed limit – 89 mph – before the collision, police said.

Kyle Foster, 28, faces two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, records showed.

Foster was driving on Flamingo Road at nearly 90 mph before the crash around 5 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Tenaya Way, police said. Foster’s truck hit a car head-on and then crashed into a moped dropped in a driveway, police said.

The collision happened when a car “made a left turn across [Foster’s] path of travel,” police said.

Albert Sell, 73, who was in the car attempting to make the turn, died from his injuries in the crash, police said. That car’s driver suffered several broken bones, police said.

Police said they located an empty bottle of Evan Williams whiskey on the ground near Foster’s truck, they said. Foster told police he drank whiskey and Coke earlier in the morning, but denied any other alcohol or drug use, officers said. Officers said he did not seem to be impaired.

The internal computer on Foster’s truck indicated he was driving at 89 mph in the 45-mph zone, police said. Officers noted a speed limit sign was less than 300 feet away from the crash site.

Judge Rebecca Saxe set bail at $25,000 during Foster’s initial appearance on Monday. He remained in custody at the Clark County Detention Center as of Wednesday.