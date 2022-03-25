LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who reportedly had touched people in a Las Vegas neighborhood before is now accused of chasing a woman into her home and performing a sexual act in front of her, police said.

Las Vegas Metro police were called to a business on Maryland Parkway near Sahara Avenue on Monday for a report of a man who was harassing customers, they said.

The person who had called police followed the suspect, who was later identified as Marcus Johnson, 27. At the same time, police received two calls for a report of a burglary in process.

Two witnesses told police that Johnson approached them and touched their breasts. One of the women told police Johnson “is a constant issue” and “has touched people in the neighborhood multiple times,” according to an arrest report.

One of the witnesses told police that Johnson then ran after her and chased her inside her house, police said.

Johnson reportedly made it into the woman’s bedroom after he “forced his way past the door,” police said. Johnson then pulled down his pants and performed a sexual act in from of her, police said.

A family member was able to help the woman and Johnson ran away, police said.

Johnson faces charges of attempted sexual assault, burglary and other charges, records showed. He was being held Friday without bail.