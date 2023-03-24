LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police arrested a man after officers said he called in a bomb threat to his girlfriend’s place of work, prompting an evacuation, because she would not talk to him, documents said.

Police arrested Alexander Rivera on Tuesday, March 21, on a charge of communicating a bomb threat for the alleged incident on Friday, March 3, documents said.

On March 6, a Metro police officer reported the alleged threat to the Southern Nevada Counterterrorism Center, officers wrote in an arrest report.

Employees at the business, a medical office located near the Summerlin Parkway and Town Center Drive, reportedly received 10 phone calls from a man who “sounded angry and was screaming,” police said.

“During one of the later phone calls, the male said, “Bomb, bomb, your office is going to blow up,” police said. The business owner then had all staff evacuate from the property and cancel all remaining appointments for the day, police said.

The caller, who police identified as Rivera, is the boyfriend of a current staff member, police said. That employee told the business owner that “Rivera was mad because she would not speak with him on the phone, so he began calling the office repeatedly, cursing at other staff, and finally making the bomb threat,” police wrote in the report.

Police said Rivera had allegedly threatened an employer in the past but was never charged nor arrested, documents said.

Officers spoke to Rivera, who said “he was drunk and mad when he made the calls, but admitted he was trying to intimidate the people answering the phone because he was upset,” police said.

Rivera posted a surety bond and was due to return to court in April.