LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A California man is accused of attempting to kidnap and sexually assault a child and a woman in two back-to-back incidents Friday, Las Vegas Metro police said.

Jeff Yeon, 30, faces charges of attempted kidnapping and attempting kidnapping of a minor, records showed.

In the first incident, a woman was walking to her car at a business near Alta Drive and Rainbow Boulevard when a man, later identified as Yeon, grabbed her arm and began pulling her toward his truck, police said.

Yeon, who had blood on his face, then let go of the woman and drove off, police said. A witness was able to record Yeon’s license plate as he drove northbound on Rainbow Boulevard.

A few minutes later, police received a report of a second attempted kidnapping involving a young girl at a business on Rainbow Boulevard near U.S. 95, they said.

Yeon reportedly walked into a second business, saw the girl, and grabbed her, saying, “You come with me,” police said. The girl’s age is not included in court documents, but the year of her birth, which is included in the report, indicates she is 5 or 6.

Officers arrested Yeon at the second business. He told police he “couldn’t get any,” “so went crazy,” police wrote in an arrest report. Yeon told officers he was going to take the child to the bathroom and suspected the child was 10.

When speaking to police, Yeon said he went to the first business “to look for a female to attack,” police said.

Judge Daniel Westmeyer set Yeon’s bail at $250,000.