LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of meeting a woman on a dating app and attempting to “rape her at gunpoint” in a car with its child locks activated, according to an arrest report.

Lavontae Stuckey, 18, faces a kidnapping charge in connection with the incident on July 9. Police responded to the Strat Hotel and Casino on that day for a report of a man who had attempted to force a woman to have sex, police said.

The woman told police she met the man, later identified as Stuckey, on the dating app Tinder, officers said. The woman met Stuckey near Las Vegas and Charleston boulevards and got into his car, they said.

The pair agreed to go to the garage at the Strat to “chill and smoke,” police said. The pair moved to the car’s backseat when the man then said he had a gun.

“When the male was in the back seat with her, he told her that he had a gun and that she will have to perform oral sex on him and also have sex with him without a condom,” police wrote in an arrest report. The woman was unable to escape from the car due to the child locks being initiated, police said, meaning the doors could not be opened from the inside.

(LVMPD/KLAS)

A friend was able to find the woman in the garage and get in the car, police said. The women were able to record the man’s license plate, which led police to Stuckey, they said.

The car also sustained damage as Stuckey hit two cars while fleeing the garage, police said.

An officer arrested Stuckey following a traffic stop on Sunday, police said. Officers did not indicate if there was ever an actual gun in the car.

The District Attorney’s Office declined to charge Stuckey with attempted sexual assault, records showed. A judge set bail at $10,000. Stuckey remained at the Clark County Detention Center as of Wednesday.