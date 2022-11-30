LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police have arrested a man for engaging in sex acts with a minor.

According to police, Joseph Crew, 57, was arrested on Nov. 26 for the sexual exploitation of a minor he met online, by Metro detectives assigned to the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force.

Crew has been booked in the Clark County Detention Center and faces charges of sex trafficking of a child under 16, kidnapping of a minor, luring a child to engage in sex acts, engaging or soliciting a minor for prostitution, and child abuse or neglect.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and urge anyone who may have been a victim of Crew who has information about his crimes to contact the LVMPD Vice Section by

phone at 702-828-3455. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-

385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.