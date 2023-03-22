Man became 'irate' over cost, officers say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested a man on a hate crime charge after they said he threatened a dental office employee, using racial slurs, documents said.

Christopher Cox, a white man, faces a charge of hate/bias crime for the March 7 incident, records showed. The charge is a gross misdemeanor.

The victim, a Black woman, told police she works at a dental implant center near Sunset and Fort Apache roads in the southwest valley, documents said.

Cox went to the business for a consultation and then “became irate when he discovered his treatment would cost more than expected,” the victim told officers, according to documents. The victim told police Cox accused her of being racist.

Cox then called the business seven times and the victim’s cell phone six times over the course of about an hour and 15 minutes, documents said.

Police obtained audio records where Cox reportedly said he was “ready to unleash on this place” while using a racial slur multiple times.

In one call, Cox reportedly yelled “[expletive] [expletive] gonna [sic] die.”

A person provided a text message exchange involving a refund for the consultation where Cox reportedly replied, “The [B]lack lady was an idiot and should be killed,” police said.

Police arrested Cox on March 20 in a poker room at a Las Vegas casino, they said.

Records do not indicate monetary bail was set in the case. Cox was due in court on March 28.