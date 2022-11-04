LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a second officer-involved shooting for Friday evening.

Per 8 News Now Investigator sources, a suspect wanted for murder was shot and killed by police near the 6200 block of Spring Mountain Road.

The suspect was holding someone hostage before the shooting occurred. Police were able to rescue the hostage and while attempting to take the suspect into custody, shots were fired, resulting in the suspect’s death, sources told the Investigators.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while this incident is under investigation.

Police investigate officer-involved shooting near Spring Mountain (Photo: KLAS).

Police investigate officer-involved shooting near Spring Mountain (Photo: KLAS).

Police investigate officer-involved shooting near Spring Mountain (Photo: KLAS).

No further information was made available. Check back for updates.