Robbery at CVS on Desert Inn Road and Buffalo Drive (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a robbery at a CVS in the west Las Vegas valley.

On Wednesday around 7:30 p.m., police received a report of a robbery in the 3200 block of Buffalo Drive near Desert Inn Road.

According to police, the suspect entered the business with a handgun and robbed the pharmacy. The suspect was gone before officers arrived.

No injuries have been reported.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.