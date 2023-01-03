LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Metro police were investigating homicide near the Strat on Tuesday evening.
Police said the incident happened near the 200 block of Baltimore Avenue around 7:30 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates
(Credit: Getty Images)
by: David Denk
Posted:
Updated:
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Metro police were investigating homicide near the Strat on Tuesday evening.
Police said the incident happened near the 200 block of Baltimore Avenue around 7:30 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates