Car gets lodged under trailer last Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Investigators found a gun stolen from the mail that was hidden in an engine compartment after a fatal crash last week.

Yaqub Ahman, 28, faces charges of DUI resulting in death, possession of a gun by a prohibited person, unlawful transfer of license plates and driving on a revoked license, Las Vegas Metro police said.

The crash between the Ford Escape and the semi-truck happened around 10 p.m. on June 20 near the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Alto Avenue in the northeast valley. The Ford became lodged under the trailer with the driver, Ahman, and his passenger inside, police said.

The passenger, Rakeem Lichtenberger, died after rescuers pulled him from the wreckage, police said.

Emergency personnel pulled Ahmad from the vehicle, taking him to the hospital. Police noted the smell of alcohol coming from Ahmad and took blood samples from him.

The car’s hood separated from the rest of the vehicle in the crash, revealing a semi-automatic handgun in plain view in the engine compartment, police said.

Police learned the gun was stolen from a USPS shipment.

Records show Ahman was convicted of DUI in 2020.

Ahmad was being held Monday at the Clark County Detention Center without bail. He was due in court Thursday. A booking photo for Ahmad was unavailable.