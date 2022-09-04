LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police held a DUI blitz over the holiday weekend resulting in 100 vehicle stops and over 20 impaired drivers taken off of the Las Vegas roads.

Within the first hour of LVMPD Traffic Bureau’s DUI blitz on Saturday night, they arrested seven people on charges related to suspected impairment, according to police.

According to police, in total, there were 100 vehicle stops, 49 citations, 27 impaired drivers taken off the roads, and two firearms impounded.

Out of the 27 drivers that were arrested, one of the impaired drivers had over 15 gross grams of methamphetamine on them.

Another impaired driver was going over 20 mph over the speed limit and had more than three DUI convictions and was in possession of a controlled substance.