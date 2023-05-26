A Mexican Milk snake slithers on an employee’s arm at the Nature Museum in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police arresting a woman for driving a car with a license plate registered to another vehicle, later discovered her pet snake deceased in the trunk, as well as methamphetamine, documents said.

Gina Scott faces charges of animal abuse, and other drug- and traffic-related charges, records showed.

On Wednesday, May 24, a Las Vegas Metro police officer stopped a driver, later identified as Scott, for operating a vehicle with a license plate registered to another car, police said.

While speaking to officers, Scott said she did not know who the car belonged to. Police then arrested her.

Police later found a Wyoming license plate in the car’s backseat, returning to an earlier police event.

While doing an inventory of the car, which is standard procedure when police impound a vehicle, officers said they found a methamphetamine-like substance. A test later confirmed the substance was meth.

Scott then advised an officer that her pet snake had died “due to being left in the trunk of the hot” car, police said. Police estimated the inside temperature could have reached 140 degrees.

The species of snake, identified as an albino milk snake, averages several feet long.

“Some varieties of milk snake will reach around 25 inches long when fully grown,” according to squeaksandnibbles.com. “But, others can grow considerably longer, to 50, or even as much as 70 inches long.”

During an initial court appearance Thursday, Judge Rebecca Saxe did not set bail as prosecutors asked for additional time for their investigation, records showed.

Police said Scott was on probation for a charge in Wyoming.

The photo shown in this article is a generic milk snake, not an albino milk snake.