LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police said they found a decreased puppy in a backyard while on a call for a distressed dog in a cage in 99-degree weather.

Officers said they responded to a home near Owens Avenue and Pecos Road in the northeast valley for a report of a dog in a crate outside without any water, they said. When officers arrived, they said they could hear the dog “whimpering and in distress.”

Officers cut a padlock on a gate to get to the animal. The temperature at the time was 99 degrees, they said.

While in the backyard, officers located a second dog, which was deceased, they said. The dog was wrapped in a sheet.

The dogs were later identified as “Daisy,” a 1-year-old Blue Nose Pitbull, and “Princess,” a 5-month-old American Bully.

Police interviewed the dogs’ owner, Antonio Kincey, who said Princess died after getting a cord stuck around her neck overnight. He also said he did not realize how warm the day would be.

Kincey also told police he had been in a rush and it was up to other family members to feed the dogs, officers said.

Kincey faces two counts of animal abuse. He was taken to the Clark County Detention Center and released on bond.

Animal Control removed both dogs from the property.