LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police found five firearms, one of which was modified, in a 14-year-old’s bedroom.

Police said detectives served a search warrant and found a short-barrel shotgun and four handguns in the 14-year-old’s bedroom. One of the firearms was modified to shoot fully automatic, police said.

Detectives served a search warrant and found a short barrel shotgun and four handguns in the 14-year-old’s bedroom. (LVMPD)

LVMPD’s Enterprise Command posted to Facebook saying, “PARENTS! Remember you are responsible for your kids. You should be aware of what your juvenile children have in their bedrooms.”