LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman allegedly left her 1-year-old dog unattended in a feces-covered apartment, causing the young animal to try to escape its kennel before dying, police said.

Myiesha Beasley, 29, faces charges of animal abuse, records showed.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, Clark County animal control officers responded to a suspected animal cruelty incident at an apartment complex near Wynn Road and Twain Avenue just west of the Las Vegas Strip, documents said.

A security officer had observed a deceased dog, a small Husky, through a window, documents said. The security officer observed the floor “covered in feces” and requested animal control officers to respond. Neighbors told officers they “had not seen the tenant or her child for about 10 days and estimated they last heard the dogs barking about two weeks earlier,” documents said.

Beasley told an officer she was at the apartment two nights earlier and that the 1-year-old dog, named Harley, was “alive, alert and fine,” police said.

When police entered the apartment, they found “a disturbing scene,” they wrote in court documents.

“Harley was found dead with his teeth biting the metal wire of the dog kennel in an apartment effort to escape the kennel,” police said. “The plastic base to the kennel had been removed and Harley was found lying on a blanket covered in feces.”

Police said there was no water and “only [a] small amount of food in a bowl,” documents said. Officers described the dog as “emaciated,” noting it appeared he “had been deceased for much longer than two days,” documents said.

Police said animal control received a complaint regarding Beasley’s apartment in October, citing “an excessive” amount of dog feces, they said. Beasley’s dogs, including Harley, “appeared to be in good health and had food and water” at the time, documents said.

An animal control officer had warned Beasley about the feces and closed the case, documents said.

Police took Beasley into custody on Wednesday, Feb. 22, in North Las Vegas. She told police she was having power issues with her refrigerator and left the dog in the apartment, police said.

Beasley was due in court Thursday afternoon. A judge had not set bail at the time of this article’s publishing.