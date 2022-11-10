LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspected drunk driver who killed a man and injured his father on Tuesday was driving nearly double the speed limit moments before impact, Las Vegas Metro police said.

Christopher M. Clark, 21, died after he and his father, Christopher H. Clarke, were attempting to cross Nellis Boulevard near Winterwood Boulevard, police said.

Justino Garcia-Avila, 32, faces charges of DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and reckless driving in connection with the crash, records showed.

Garcia-Avila was traveling north on Nellis Boulevard at a high rate of speed and swerved trying to avoid the men but lost control of his car, struck the men and collided with a streetlamp and block wall, police said.

Garcia-Avlla admitted to “consuming alcoholic beverages prior to operating the vehicle,” police said.

Data from the car’s internal computer showed the vehicle was traveling at 81 mph 4 seconds before its airbags were deployed, police said. The speed limit on that stretch of road is 45 mph. Officers also noted it was raining at the time.

Garcia-Avilla stayed at the scene and was booked into Clark County Detention Center. He was being held Thursday on $50,000 bail.